SRC suspends Zifa Board, risks Fifa ban

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has suspended the Zifa Board with immediate effect. The country’s supreme sports body did not immediately give reasons for the suspension.

Zifa’s suspension will most certainly fall foul of Fifa’s strict policy of non-government interference in the running of football and result in Zimbabwe being suspended from international football.

Zimbabwe’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon starting in January 2022 is now in doubt.

Club teams will also no longer be entitled to take part in Caf inter-club competitions such as the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Zifa and its members or officials will no longer benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from Fifa until the suspension is lifted.

More details to follow…