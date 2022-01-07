Suspected murder victim found in Inyathi

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

POLICE in Inyathi are investigating a case of suspected murder after the body of an unknown man was found in a disused mine pit on Wednesday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the body of a man believed to be about 30-years-old was discovered in the disused mine pit which is about three metres deep at Rio Deep Ore Mine.

The body was partially immersed in water in an inclined position and the man was wearing a khaki tracksuit bottom pulled down to the knees with a yellow short inside.

A deep cut which police believe could have been caused by a sharp object was observed on the head above the left ear.

“Police are appealing for information which may lead to the identification of the body and the suspect. Anyone with information may approach the nearest police station,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

In an unrelated incident, police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances, rape and robbery which occurred at a house in North End suburb on Wednesday.

It is believed an unknown male suspect forcibly opened the door of the house to gain entry before threatening the victim with a screwdriver and demanding money.

The suspect also raped the victim and stole cash amounting to ZW$3 140 and an Alcatel cellphone.

Meanwhile, on 3 January a 27-year-old man was found in possession of 250 kilogrammes of pregnant carbons all packed in five sacks which are suspected to have been stolen.

In gold mining, activated carbon is used to recover gold from the gold-cyanide complex also known as the cyanide process. After completion of the process, the gold-laden carbons are described as “pregnant”.

It is a technique for extracting gold from low-grade ore by converting the gold to a water-soluble coordination complex.

Gwanda police arrested the man after he was intercepted at a roadblock while driving a blue Honda Fit vehicle AEQ 6832 with three passengers on board who all fled from the scene. Investigations are underway. – @RealSimbaJemwa