Taylor falls for seven in final international cricket appearance for Zimbabwe

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BRENDAN Taylor was dismissed for seven runs in the third One Day International between Zimbabwe and Ireland on Monday in what was his final appearance for the country in international cricket.

On Sunday, Taylor announced his retirement on social media to bring to an end his international cricket career which has spanned for 17 years since the wicketkeeper/batsman made his international debut as an 18-year-old against Sri Lanka at home in April 2004.

The 35-year-old Taylor, with 17 international hundreds to his name was expected to bow out in style but it was not to be as he was bowled by Josh Little after facing up to 12 balls. He had hit the same bowler for a boundary the previous ball. Taylor’s dismissal means that he retires as Zimbabwe’s leading run scorer in ODIs with 6684 runs in the shorter format of the game.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket have been ultraquiet on the retirement of one the best players to ever represent the country on the international arena. Taylor retires as the third overall leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in across the three international formats of the game.

Cricket Ireland paid tribute to Taylor when they posted “Congratulations on a great career and best wishes from all at Cricket Ireland.”

There was a guard of honour from Taylor’s soon to be former teammates as he walked out to open the batting for Zimbabwe in his final appearance for the country.

