Tenax accepted as Premier Soccer League member

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TENAX have been accepted as a Premier Soccer League member after the newly promoted club paid their dues to the country’s top league.

In a statement sent out on Thursday, PSL said their Emergency Committee had agreed to admit Tenax as a member since the club has now met its financial obligations.

“The Premier Soccer League Emergency Committee has resolved to admit Tenax FC as a member of the Premier Soccer League after the club made full payment of the membership, subscription and security deposit fees,’’ read the statement from PSL.

Furthermore, Tenax are now expected to submit their list of players by the end of this month, as they gear up for the 2020 season, whose starting date is yet to be announced.

“The club is expected to submit its player registration documents by 31 March 2020 in preparation for the 2020 Castle Lager PSL season.”

Paying what was due to PSL now guarantees Tenax of their place in the country’s top league. Tenax, the Zifa Eastern Region 2019 champions had failed to settle their dues on time and were at the risk of not being allowed to be part of the PSL.

