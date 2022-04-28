That was not a penalty says Highlanders coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu says the incident that led to referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza awarding a penalty to FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on Saturday was not a correct call.

The decision by Jaravaza riled Bosso players who mobbed the referee while the team’s supporters invaded the pitch. When the fans went back to the terraces, police threw teargas and that led to the abandonment of the match when the two teams deadlocked at 1-1.

Mpofu’s opinion is that the referee should have not pointed to the spot but if indeed the coming together between Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa and FC substitute Walter Musona was deemed a foul, then the set-piece should have been awarded outside the box.

“Unfortunately, my angle where I was and looking at where the incident happened, I feel whatever happened it wasn’t a penalty, my opinion, but again, these referees, they are human beings, they make mistakes. Its life, there is nothing that we can do. If anything happened then it could have been maybe a foul outside the box, that’s my opinion again,’’ Mpofu said.

Kuzivakwamwari’s decision to point to the spot without checking with near side assistant referee Michael Ncube who had raised his flag what his signal was for has divided opinion on the local football scene. While retired referee Ruzive Ruzive says Kuzivakwamwari’s decision was correct, some active match officials are of the view that Muduhwa never fouled Musona as football is a contact sport and there was fair contact between the two players. – @Mdawini_29