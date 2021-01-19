Three more Highlanders candidates collect nomination forms for elections

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MORE candidates for next month’s Highlanders executive elections have collected nomination forms ahead of the deadline to submit the documentation on Saturday.

Incumbent secretary general, Israel Moyo, the man who is challenging him, Morgen “Gazza” Dube and aspiring committee member Mgcini Mafu in Tuesday collected their nomination forms after paying US$200. Before the three picked up the forms, Kenneth Mhlophe and Johnfat Sibanda who are squaring off for the chairman’s post had already done so together with Bheka Sibanda, who is gunning for the committee member’s position.

The candidates have to get the forms signed by at least 10 Highlanders members with up to date membership before they submit them to the club offices. After the close of the nomination process, Highlanders electoral court will sit to vet each candidate’s suitability to stand in the election.

Highlanders members in good standing will on 7 February choose three members of the executive, that is the chairman, secretary general and committee member. While Mhlophe and Moyo are seeking fresh mandates to the club’s affairs for another three years from the members, Wisdom Mabhena, who holds the post of committee member cannot seek another tenure since he has served two consecutive terms which means he is no longer eligible to contest. – @Mdawini_29