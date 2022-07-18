Tendy Three Investments donate laptop, electronic accessories to Highlanders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s quest to modernise its operations received a major boost when Bosso received a laptop as well as other accessories from Tendy Three Investments with a total value of US$1 500.

Bongani Nyathi, the TTI managing director presented the laptop and the other electronic equipment to Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Moyo at the Highlanders offices on Monday.

TTI, the company that is in partnership with the City of Bulawayo to manage the city’s parking system responded to a recent plea to the club’s supporters in the diaspora to assist in equipping all the club’s offices which include finance, communications and marketing, security and loss control, entities management, technical team across levels, ranging from the youth teams, women’s team to the senior men’s team.

Dingani Bookshop were the first to respond to the appeal from Highlanders when they donated a laptop at the beginning of July.

The appeal by Bosso received mixed responses with some questioning why the club that has a number of sponsors could be sending out a begging bowl for basic items like a laptop.

Moyo however clarified that the sponsors have specific areas they are already covering but the club was in talks with various corporates to assist in the modernisation project.

