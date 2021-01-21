Unity will help nation defeat Covid-19: ED

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on the nation to foster unity and have a single resolve as existed in the liberation struggle in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the joint burial for liberation war stalwarts – the late Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba and the late Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Morton Dizzy Paul Malianga, the President said the new Covid-19 variant was much stronger and needed a more disciplined approach.

He said this was not the time for people to let their guard down in hopelessness but be as united as ever.

“The present Covid-19 variant is stronger and spreads much faster, hence we must be more vigilant, disciplined and shift our attitude and behaviour. I therefore urge all our people to continue to sanitise, wear face masks properly and maintain social distance. This is not time to be tired and to let our guard down in hopelessness.

“Those who are not on essential duties should stay at home. Learning from our departed heroes who brought our nation thus far, let us serve; fight on and save lives to flatten the curve. United with one common purpose, we will overcome and defeat Covid-19,” said the President.

He called on the nation to not lose hope but continue fighting until the pandemic was eventually defeated.

“Alive to the ongoing reality, let us however not lose heart. Let us fight on and resolve to overcome. In our organisations, communities and families, social groups and communication platforms; we must keep hope alive.

“It is also of paramount importance that we all follow the health and security protocols and procedures to contain the spread of the pandemic,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said as the nation achieved its aspiration for independence and peace as a united people, the war on the evil Covid-19 pandemic facing, our nation, will be won as a united people.