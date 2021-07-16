Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu dies

Breaking News
The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PROMINENT historian and journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu (87) has died.

Mr Ndlovu passed away this morning at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after succumbing to a heart ailment.

Ndlovu during an appreciation dinner for veteran journalists in Bulawayo hosted by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa in June

Confirming Ndlovu’s death his wife, Mrs Caroline Gwakuba Ndlovu said he had been unwell for a long period, which had seen him getting a heart operation early this year.

“Our father has indeed left us, he passed away at UBH. He had been unwell for some time now but despite his illness he was still very active refusing to be bedridden. As a family this is huge loss for us,” said Mrs Gwakuba Ndlovu.

She said there were still to meet as a family to discuss burial arrangements. Mourners are gathered at number 16 Jungle Road, Trenance, Bulawayo.

More to follow…..

