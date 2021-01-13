Warriors leave for Chan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE locally based Zimbabwe senior men’s football team left the country on Wednesday for Cameroon to take part in the African Nations Championship (Chan), a tournament which starts on Saturday.

After their training was halted by positive coronavirus cases in camp, the Warriors managed to resume fine tuning last Saturday when the bulk of players and members of the technical team recovered from the respiratory disease. The Warriors were last Thursday granted permission to take part in Chan by the Sports and Recreation Commission who on 2 January announced a suspension of all sporting activity in the country in light of new lockdown regulations announced by the Government on that day.

Zimbabwe have been drawn in the same group with Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali. The locally based Warriors square off with the Indomitable Lions in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Only one change was made to the squad of 23 which saw Thomas Chideu replace Tawanda Nyamandwe who could not secure a passport.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (Caps United), Ian Nekati (Chicken inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds)

Midfielders: Richard Hachiro (Caps United), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United), Gabriel Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Thomas Chideu (Harare City), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs)

@Mdawini_29