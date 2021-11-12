Warriors lose, Bafana extend group lead

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 11: Teboho Mokoeona of South Africa and Marvelous Nakamba of Zimbabwe during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, qualifier match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa 1-0 Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE suffered a third straight loss in the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifier Group G when they lost to South Africa at the FNB Stadium on Thursday night.

A 26th minute header by Teboho Mokoena handed South Africa the win, which saw Hugo Broos’ men retain top spot in the group with 13 points, three clear of second-placed Ghana. South Africa and Ghana meet in the West African country on Sunday, with Bafana Bafana holding the aces with a superior goal difference.

Ghana needs to win by more than two goals in order to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

The defeat saw Zimbabwe remain rooted at the bottom of the group with one point. Zimbabwe, who conclude things with a home fixture against Ethiopia have conceded five goals and only found the target once in five matches.

Had it not been for the brilliance of goalkeeper Petros Mhari, the Warriors could have conceded more against South Africa, but the FC Platinum skipper was at his best.

Both teams did not create any goal scoring opportunities in the opening 10 minutes, but the match came alive thereafter.

An alert Mhari did well in the 12th minute to thwart Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Seconds later, Mhari kept out Keegan Dolly’s goal after a defensive blunder.

In the 15th minute, Ishmael Wadi failed to punish the home team when he shot wide from the edge of the box following a quick counter attack.

Mhari kept out a Percy Tau free kick from outside the box in the 22nd minute as South Africa searched for a goal.

South Africa eventually took the lead when Mokoena headed in a Dolly cross into the box, with Mhari rooted on one spot.

Mhari denied Dolly in the 63rd minute when he tipped over the winger’s ferocious strike.

The keeper did well again to keep out a header as Bafana searched for a second goal.

Teams

South Africa: R Williams, S Mobbie, N Ngcobo, R De Reuck, T Mashego, T Phete, T Mokena, K Dolly (Madantsane 90+2 mins), B Hlongwane, P Tau (Brooks 79 mins), E Makgopa (Lakay 62 mins)

Zimbabwe: P Mhari, K Billiat (Antonio 84 mins), B Kangwa, G Takwara, B Galloway, G Chimwemwe, K Madzongwe, M Nakamba (Madhanaga 84 mins), D Moyo (Mutizwa 60 mins), I Wadi, B Sarupinda (Mahachi 55 mins)

— @Mdawini_29