WATCH: 9 die as buses collide head-on in Beitbridge

Wreckages of the buses involved in an accident in Beitbridge

Beitbridge Bureau

A TOTAL of nine people died while 38 others were injured yesterday when a Beitbridge bound Blue Circle bus collided head-on with a City Bus that was travelling from South Africa to Harare at the 12km peg along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway near the Tshamunanga area.

The accident occurred at about 1am after the City Bus hit a donkey and swerved to the right lane resulting in the collision that killed seven people on the spot.

Two others died on admission to Beitbridge District Hospital while the eight who were critical were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for further medical attention.

The Blue Circle bus company has offered to pay the medical bills of the injured and also offered transportation of the deceased from Beitbridge for burial within Zimbabwe.

Matabeleland South’s Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu is expected to visit those admitted to the Beitbridge District Hospital today.

Although national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment, in a brief statement, the police said; “The bodies of the accident victims were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital. More details to be released in due course.”

District Civil Protection Committee chairperson Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu-Moyo who is also the District Development Coordinator said the civil protection members reacted swiftly upon getting a report of the accident and managed to get the injured on time to the hospital.

Mrs Mafu-Moyo said seven people died on the spot while two died upon admission to the hospital.

“Eight people who were critical have been transferred to Bulawayo while the other 30 are being attended to at the local hospital,” she said.

“At the same time, we want to pass our condolences to the families who lost relatives in the accident and we wish a quick recovery to those hospitalised.”

She also urged drivers to be extra cautious on the roads to avoid the loss of human lives.

Beitbridge West legislator Cde Thusani Ndou who visited the injured at the Beitbridge District Hospital described the accident as unfortunate.

“I want to express my condolences to those who lost their relatives and also wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

Beitbridge District Medical Officer, Dr Lenos Samhare said they had taken eight people who were critical to UBH, while 30 others who had various degrees of injuries were being treated at the hospital.

“Two of the injured people were certified dead upon admission to the hospital while seven died on the spot,” said Dr Samhere.

“In the meantime we have taken those in critical condition to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for further attention. The remaining 30 are in a stable condition and our team is further monitoring them.”

Blue Circle Director, Mr Roy Gonyora said the accident was devastating adding that the company had started reaching out to the grieving families with compassionate assistance.

He said they were going to fund medication for the injured passengers and were also engaging the families with a view of transporting the remains of their relatives from Beitbridge for burial.

Other teams from the company, he said, had started visiting those hospitalised in Beitbridge and Bulawayo.

“This is a very sad moment for Zimbabwe and as a company we are reaching out to all the grieving families to offer assistance where possible. So far, we have managed to facilitate the transportation of those critical to Bulawayo for further medical attention,” said Mr Gonyora.

“We express our condolences to the grieving families including that of our long serving driver. We also wish those who were injured full recovery in the shortest possible time. We are also in touch with officials from the other bus company (City Bus) so that we can work together in assisting the families and we will work with the police and authorities during investigations of this accident.”

Authorities from City Bus could not be reached for comment yesterday.