WATCH: Minister Muswere urges media to report ethically

Mashonaland West Bureau

THE media should continue to play a critical role in disseminating information to curb deadly pandemics, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said yesterday.

He said the media has helped Zimbabwe to combat cholera and achieve the 95/95/95 target of reducing the impact of the HIV/AIDS pandemic. The media also helped Zimbabwe record low deaths during the 2020-2022 Covid-19 era.

Addressing journalists at a workshop on HIV/AIDS organised by the National Aids Council (NAC) in Chinhoyi, Dr Muswere implored the media to continue playing a critical role in disseminating information in a positive way to help the country overcome challenges.

It was regrettable that some pessimists and alarmists in the media fraternity have been on a drive to discredit the newly introduced local currency, ZiG, instead of seeking to promote its use.

Dr Muswere said the successful adoption of ZiG was hinged on positive media coverage and journalists were supposed to be ethical and tell the country’s story in a positive way.

The media’s participation in informing and educating communities had also seen Zimbabwe win the battle against cholera, with the Cabinet on Tuesday announcing that 10 districts had been declared cholera-free.

Dr Muswere said the media practitioners were supposed to focus on Zimbabwe’s achievements including infrastructural developments and the importance of introducing its own currency.

“Let’s all support the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). That’s our currency and the country comes first. It is good to discuss, to explore and to seek clarity because it’s all constitutional in terms of freedom of expression, but the panic and alarm around doom should not be part of journalism.

“Journalism should have ethics to be able to tell the story which is factual, correct and credible.”

With Zimbabwe edging towards an upper-middle-income-economy by 2030, Dr Muswere challenged journalists to play their role in national development. “Journalists have a role to play in health matters and nation building because the health of the population defines the past, the current circumstances, the challenges, the opportunities and the resilience, the dedication and commitment of Zimbabweans. The health of the nation defines the future of our country and journalists have a role to play,” he said.

He challenged journalists and Zimbabweans in general to draw lessons from the tale of a young lawyer and author, Mr Kensington Marufu, who is living with HIV.

Mr Marufu, who tested positive to HIV in 2000, struggled and persevered through hardships and stereotyping to graduate as a lawyer.

He gifted Dr Muswere with his book titled ‘Touched by Grace’ which chronicles his battle with HIV.

NAC’s chief executive officer Dr Bernard Madzima said the proper flow of information on HIV and AIDS required a mutual partnership between the media and his organisation.

“That partnership should facilitate deliberate sharing of information and accurate as well as responsible reporting, spurred by national interest and the pursuit of a development agenda anchored on the ideals of the National Development Strategy 1,” he said.

Zimbabwe has an estimated 1,3 million people living with HIV.