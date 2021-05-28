WATCH: Mudariki appointed Zimbabwe Sables captain

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SCRUMHALF Hilton Mudariki will lead the country’s senior men’s 15s rugby the Sables for the 2021 season.

Mudariki led the Sables in 2019 after Brandon Mandivenga picked up an injury while turning for the Zimbabwe Academy in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge in South Africa. Under Mudariki’s leadership, the Sables won the Victoria Cup, a competition where they played home and away against Kenya, Uganda as well as Zambia.

On Friday, Mudariki said he was pleased to be chosen as the Sables captain.

“I am deeply honoured to be chosen to captain a team I am most proud to play for, The Sables. I feel proud to lead my teammates and to represent those players that have gone before us and all Zimbabweans,’’ said Mudariki.

The Sables have been in camp since 16 May in Harare, with training sessions held at Old Georgians Sports Club as they prepare for the 2021 season. Ahead of the Rugby Africa Cup fixtures lined up for July, the Sables will face off with Zambia twice in Harare, clash with the Welwitschias of Namibia home and away prior to squaring off against a Blue Bulls select team in South Africa before they leave for Tunisia.

