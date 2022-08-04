WATCH: Prince Dube on target in Azam’s pre-season friendly match win in Egypt

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Prince Dube was on target for his Tanzanian club Azam in a 1-0 pre-season friendly match triumph over Egyptian second division side Grand Sports Club in El Gouna, Egypt on Wednesday.

Dube scored for Azam in the 19th minute and the Chamazi Millionaires held on for victory.

The Zimbabwean striker started the match together with another Warriors player, Azam skipper Bruce Kangwa.

Azam are in Egypt for a three-week week camp and return to Tanzania on 11 August ahead of the start of the East African country’s 2022/22 season on 15 August. On 27 July, they lost 1-0 to another Egyptian team Wadi Degla. Azam are still in talks with two teams for further friendly matches on 6 and 8 August.

Coached by Abdihamid Moallin, Azam’s opening match of the season is on 17 August when they face Kagera Sugar at the Azam Complex Stadium.

Dube scoring in the friendly match should be a positive sign as the Zimbabwean striker has been struggling to the find the target for his Tanzanian club. The striker is yet to regain the form he displayed during the 2020/21 season, which saw him finish with 14 goals. John Bocco of Simba SC won that season’s Golden Boot with 16 goals, followed by his teammate Chris Mugalu who was a goal behind.

