Watford release Zimbabwean Chikukwa

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ENGLISH fifth tier side FC Halifax Town have signed Zimbabwean Jimiel Chikukwa following his release from Championship side Watford.

The forward began his career in the Leeds United Academy at the age of 13.

However, in the Summer of 2021, Chikukwa opted to sign for Watford’s Academy following the expiry of his contract at Leeds.

The move to Halifax has since been confirmed by the club.

“Whilst with the Hornets, the forward spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Maidstone United in the National League South, however he made just one league appearance for the Stones as they won the National League South before returning to Watford at the end of the season.

“Chikukwa was then released by Watford at the end of his contract in June 2022,” read a statement from Halifax.

Jimiel was born on April 8, 2003 in the UK to Zimbabwean parents Tawanda and Pascaria Chikukwa and is eligible to play for the Zimbabwe Warriors.