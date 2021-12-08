ZERA reviews fuel prices

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices to be applicable in the country from today (Wednesday).

According to a statement from the energy regulatory body, the new price for Diesel 50 in local currency is $150,31 per litre up from $136,44 while that for petrol (E10) it rose to $154,56 from $138,70.

In United States (US) dollars, the price for Diesel 50 remains at US$1,38 while that of petrol (E10) is now pegged at US$1,42 up from US$1,40.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio has been reviewed from E20 to E10.

Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided by the fuel pricing regulations,” reads the statement.

