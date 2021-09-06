Zifa secure US$64k to be shared by Warriors if they beat Ethiopia in World Cup qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior national men’s football team has received a boost ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on Tuesday after Zifa secured a US$64 000 package to be shared by the players as well as technical team in the event of a win against the East Africans.

Zimbabwe face Ethiopia in their second World Cup qualifying match at Bahir Dar Stadium in Bahir Dar searching in a match kicking off at 3pm Zimbabwe as the Warriors search for their first three points after they played out a 0-0 draw with Bafana Bafana last Friday.

On Monday, Zifa announced that its interim fundraising committee, with assistance from the deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Tino Machakaire had managed to secure motivational funding that should inspire the Warriors when they do battle against Walia Ibex.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is delighted to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that the interim ZIFA fundraising committee has through the facilitation of the Honourable Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire secured a financial motivational package for the Warriors for the critical match against Ethiopia slated for Bahir Dar at 3pm tomorrow.

“The deputy minister and Minister Kirsty Coventry have been supportive of Zifa. Honourable Machakaire has managed to secure a total of US$64000 to be shared equally by all players and the technical team in the event of a win against Ethiopia,’’ said Zifa.

Phillemon Machana, the Zifa board member finance is the chairperson of the interim fund-raising committee that is looking to come up with funds for Zimbabwe’s participation at next’s year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Information on where the funds came from should be availed by Zifa soon.

“Zifa and the Afcon fundraising team are forever grateful and indebted to Hon. Machakaire and the benefactor whose details shall be made public in due course. It is worth noting that these World Cup qualifiers apart from being important matches for us to go to our first ever World Cup also serve as serious preparatory matches towards Afcon slated for Cameroon in January,’’ said Zifa.

The football governing body implored other stakeholders to emulate Machakaire in encouraging to perform better when representing the country.

“We are thrilled by the support from the Deputy Minister and continue to urge our valued stakeholders to follow the Minister’s initiative in motivating the Warriors to perform well.”

Zifa have stressed that the money will be channeled directly in cash or to Nostro bank accounts of recipients should the Warriors emerge victorious against Ethiopia.