Zim football players abroad

19 Mar, 2024 - 09:03 0 Views
Zim football players abroad Bravie Ayanda Sibanda

The Sunday News

Fungai Muderere

SLOVAKIA based Bravie Ayanda Sibanda has continued to shine for his Slovakia’s third league side for OFK Baník Lehota pod Vtacnikom where he provided another assist in as many weeks when they edged Zilina 1-0 over the weekend.

The Slovakian league recently returned from a three-months winter break.

Before the break, Sibanda, a former Chicken Inn player had scored 15 goals in the same number of games.

Bustling former Warriors and CAPS United striker Nyasha Mushekwi seem to have hit the ground running at his new Chinese side Yunnan Yukun when he found the target in the first minute to open the scoring against Nanjing City on Saturday.

Nyasha Mushekwi

Mushekwi (36), who was previously with Chinese Super League side Zhejiang Greentown, made his debut for his new paymasters about a fortnight ago when they faced FS Nanshi.

Warriors holding midfielder Marshal Munetsi, who is based in France where he does duty for Stade de Reims’, was in the first team when his side edged Metz 2-1.

Marshall Munetsi

Munetsi, who was cautioned in the game, is part of the Warriors squad set to feature in a four- team invitational tournament to be played in Malawi.

France based Tinotenda Kadewere hass continued to sing the blues failing to find the back of the net for Nantes in their five most recent outings. His side was thumped 3-1 by Strasbouurg a Ligue 1 tie that was played on Saturday.

Tinotenda Kadewere

In the match, the former Harare City player lasted for 66 minutes.

Warriors left Devine Lunga has continued to enjoy a new lease of life at South Africa’s football giants Mamelodi Sundowns when beat Maritzburg United 2-0 in Nedbank Cup last 16 match played at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday night.

Devine Lunga

Fringe Warriors player Munashe Garananga seem to be finding his footing in the Belgian Pro League where he received another first time start in KV Mechelen colours  against OH Leuven-

