Zim records 14 Covid-19 deaths

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE recorded 14 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday as the country continues to experience a surge in new infections and deaths due to the pandemic.

Over the past couple of weeks, the country has recorded an increase in new Covid-19 infections and deaths, which has seen the Government introducing new measures to curb the upsurge.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Wednesday, the country recorded 4 367 new cases and 14 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases goes down to 4 490 from 4 580 on Tuesday.

“12 690 tests done today (Wednesday) positivity was 34,4 percent. 641 new recoveries: National Recovery rate falls to 72 percent and active cases go up to 46 378. Zimbabwe has recorded 182 057 cases, 130 920 recoveries and 4 759 deaths.

“As of 14 December 2021, there were 401 hospitalised cases: new admissions (79), asymptomatic 31, mild to moderate 328, severe 37 and five in Intensive Care Units,” reads the update.

In terms of vaccination, 18 253 received the first dose on Wednesday bringing the cumulative for first dose to 3 999 170 while 14 747 received their second dose bringing the cumulative for the second dose to 3 013 385.