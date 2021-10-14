Zim team win Day 2 tennis international matches

Sports Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’S girls 12 and Under tennis team made a clean sweep in their battles against Malawi winning 3-0 on Wednesday while the boys won 2-1.

The ongoing ITF/CAT Southern African Junior Teams’ Competition for 12 and Under at the Bulawayo Country Club features four countries, hosts Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana and Namibia.

Kuzivaishe Chapepa beat Malawi’s Grace Mhone 6-0, 6-0 while Simphiwe Malunguza won 6-0, 6-1 against Mercy Mbewe in their singles matches while in the doubles, Malunguza teamed up with Chanelle Zhuwakini to beat Mbewe who was playing with Memory Chirambo 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys section, Malawi’s Thokozani Tembo beat Zimbabwe’s Bradley Nyamunokora in the opening game, 6-4, 6-3 while Tendekai Musabaeka overcame Malawi’s Edwin Phiri 6-1, 6-2 in the second game and the Zimbabwe’s duo, Nyamunokora and Musabaeka squared off against Tembo and Prince Mwanza, whom they beat 6-3, 6-1.

In the other team matches, Botswana squared off against Namibia with the latter winning 2-1 in the boys section and 3-0 in the girls category. Botswana’s Marcus Sename beat Namibia’s Luan Brand 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in the boys’ first singles match while his compatriot, Martin Seetso fell 1-6, 2-6, to Namibia’s Lian Kuhn. Kuhn teamed up with Kyle Els to beat Sename and Seetso in the doubles to clinch the decider, 7 (5)-6, 4-6, 10-3.

In the girls section, Namibia’s Mari van Schalkwyk, beat Ditshegofatso Bapaletswe, 6-2, 6-0 while, Joanivia Bezuidenhout won 6-1, 6-0 against Jemina Makhumalo. Bezuidenhout partnered Lila Kidd to complete the rout with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Bapaletswe wno had teamed up with Shatani Batisani.

Games continue today at the Bulawayo Country Club.