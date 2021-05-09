Zimbabwe in vaccination milestone

Mukudzei Chingwere in Nyanga

MORE than half-a-million Zimbabweans have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, marking a key milestone in the country’s quest to achieve national herd immunity by year-end, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Most people have received jabs of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine which was granted Emergency Use Authorisation by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week. Vice-President Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister, said this yesterday in Nyanga during his ongoing tour of Manicaland province.

“I am glad to announce that as at May 7, 2021, the nation achieved a great feat by surpassing half-a-million citizens who have been vaccinated, with a total of 500 422 having received their first dose. The development is very encouraging as we aspire to achieve herd immunity,” said VP Chiwenga.

The vaccination milestone, said VP Chiwenga, was a product of intensive awareness campaigns by the Ministry of Health meant to educate people about the importance of vaccination. The Vice-President volunteered to become the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in February when the country launched its national vaccination programme.

The WHO last week ranked Zimbabwe among the best African countries in managing Covid-19 vaccination programmes. According to the WHO FT vaccine tracker, Zimbabwe was ranked 7th on the continent ahead of regional economic powerhouse South Africa, which was ranked 31st.

VP Chiwenga said the country was not yet safe from the pandemic, which continues to ravage countries such as India. He warned against vaccine hesitancy, urging people to continue adhering to prescribed prevention protocols.

VP Chiwenga said Government was on a deliberate campaign to revamp health facilities across the country in order to strengthen the country’s health delivery system.