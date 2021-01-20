Zimbabwe lose to Burkina Faso, knocked out of Chan

Senior Sports Reporter, Mehluli Sibanda

ZIMBABWE became the first country to be knocked out of the African Nations Championship when they were beaten 3-1 by Burkina Faso in a Group A match played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Wednesday.

The defeat means that even if the Warriors win their last match against Mali on Sunday, they can only finish with three points, which will not be enough to send them through.

Earlier on, Cameroon and Mali had done Zdravko Logarusic’s men a huge favour when they played out a 1-1 draw and had Zimbabwe won against Burkina Faso, they had a great chance of making it to the next round since the Warriors are still to face the Eagles.

Zimbabwe did not get off to a good start when they conceded in the 14th minute, Isouff Sosso giving Burkina Faso the lead. Patson Jaure equalised for the Warriors in the 23rd minute and the two teams were deadlocked at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Claver Tiendrebeogo restored Burkina Faso’s lead eight minutes into the second half before Issiaka Ouédraogo made it 3-1 in the 67th minute to secure the three points for the Stallions.

Zimbabwe face Mali in their last Group A fixture at Japoma Stadium in Douala on Sunday before they return home.

