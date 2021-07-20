Zimbabwe post competitive 298 in final ODI against Bangladesh

Regis Chakabva reacts after being dismissed in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Tuesday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE posted a competitive 298 in 49.3 overs in the final One Day International cricket match against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Regis Chakabva top scored with 84 runs while half centuries by Ryan Burl (59) and Sikandar Raza (57) saw Zimbabwe give Bangladesh something to ponder about as the visitors search for a 3-0 whitewash over the home team.

Chakabva recorded his highest score in ODIs when he made 84 off 91 opening the batting to surpass the 78 not out he made against the United Arab Emirates in April 2019 at Harare Sports Club. When he fell, Zimbabwe were on 172/5 in the 35th over. A 112-run partnership between Burl and Raza ensured that the home team got close to the 300-run mark.

Burl batted beautifully for his 59 off 43 as he struck four fours and same number of sixes. Raza too was at his best as his 57 came off 54 deliveries.

The dismissal of Burl and Raza saw Zimbabwe lose the momentum that could have taken them well above 300 runs with Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani gone in quick succession right at the end of the innings.

Mustafizur Rahman finished with 3/57, Mohammad Saifuddin went for an expensive 3/87 while Mahmudullah took 2/45.

The Zimbabwean bowlers, who fought hard and almost defended 240 in the second ODI on Sunday, will fancy their chances of shielding the 298.

While the series has been lost after Bangladesh won the opening two ODIs, there are still points at stake since the ODIs are part of the International Cricket Council Super League, the qualification pathway for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

