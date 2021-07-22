Zimbabwe record yet another thumping win over Burkina Faso

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE racked up yet another big win over Burkina Faso, this time seeing off the West Africans 95-5 in the final Rugby Africa Cup pool D fixture at Old Georgians Sports Club in Harare on Thursday.

With the win, Zimbabwe finished on top of pool D and will now face Ivory Coast in next year’s Rugby Africa Cup quarterfinals while Burkina Faso settled for second place with their opponents in the last eight being Namibia.

The Sables, with nine changes from the team that defeated the Stallions 101-3 in the opening match of the pool on Sunday raced to a 41-0 halftime lead. Zimbabwe did not take the foot off the gas in the second stanza to score a further 54 points in the last 40 minutes.

It was another dominant display from the 34th placed Sables on the World Rugby rankings who showed that there was a wide gap between them and the lowly ranked Stallions. Burkina Faso are ranked 91st in the world.

Zimbabwe were left to face Burkina Faso twice after Tunisia, who were meant to host pool D withdrew as the host nation due to rising coronavirus cases in the North African country. Tunisian authorities also refused that country’s rugby team permission for them to travel to Zimbabwe when pool D fixtures were moved to the Southern African country.

