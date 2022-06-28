Zimbabwe remains on monkeypox alert

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwean government has announced that despite the nation not recording any cases of monkeypox they have already put in place measures in preparation for any potential outbreak.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease endemic to Central and West Africa.

The disease spreads through close contact with people, animals, or material infected with the virus. Symptoms of the disease include rash, fever, headache, muscle ache, swelling, and back pain. The symptoms of monkey pox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa said despite not recording any cases the government remains vigilant against any potential outbreak.

“The nation is informed that Cabinet also received a report on the global monkeypox outbreak that has so far been detected in 42 countries. Cabinet wishes to inform the public that there are no cases of monkeypox reported in Zimbabwe.

“The country has, however, put surveillance, laboratory testing and case management measures in place in preparation for any potential outbreak. The public is urged to put emphasis on implementation of Public Health and Social Measures that are currently being used for Covid-19 such as regular washing of hands and social distancing, since these measures have been proven to also work for monkeypox,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

Regarding Covid-19 the Minister revealed that, as per recent trends in the past few months no patients were admitted to the intensive care unit, which she said indicates that the pandemic remains under control.

“The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease, with 552 cases having been recorded, compared to the 676 recorded the previous week, marking an 18 percent decline. An average of 79 new cases was recorded per day, compared to 97 new cases the previous week. Furthermore, a total of 22 Covid-19-related new admissions were recorded during the week, compared to 34 the previous week.

“Regarding the national vaccination programme, Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that, as at 27th June 2022, a total of 6 280 106 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 623 957 people had received their second dose, and 869 862 their third dose. This translates to a national coverage of 55.9 percent, compared to the 55.8 percent recorded the previous week,” she said.

The Minister further noted that Cabinet called on all citizens that have not been vaccinated to present themselves for vaccination at centres nearest to them.