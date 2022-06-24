Zimbabwe Sables in great opportunity to climb up World Rugby rankings

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE can jump six places up on the World Rugby ranking if they can beat Netherlands by a margin of more than 15 points when the two teams clash at the Rugby Stadion in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Heading into the clash, Netherlands are the better ranked team on 26th position while Zimbabwe are down at number 34.

According to permutations released by World Rugby, Zimbabwe will jump at least six places if they beat the Dutch, becoming the higher ranked of the two nations if the margin is by more than 15 points. The Netherlands cannot improve their position with victory over Zimbabwe as they can only gain a maximum of 0.38 rating points. This would mean they will still trail Russia above by at least 1.37 rating points.

Zimbabwe will drop below Kenya if beaten by their hosts in Amsterdam while a draw would see the Netherlands drop below Belgium and Zimbabwe climb two places to position 32.

For the match against the Dutch, Zimbabwe have three uncapped players in their starting line-up, including full-back Takudzwa Musingwini who was involved with Zimbabwe’s Under-20 side in the recent Barthes Trophy. Loose forwards, Jason Fraser and Nyasha Tarusenga are other players who making their debut appearances for Zimbabwe against Netherlands.

Zimbabwe Sables: Tyran Fagan, Matthew Mandioma, Cleopas Kundiona, Sean Beevor, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Jason Fraser, Biselele Tshamala, Nyasha Tarusenga, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Marcus Nel, Shingirai Katsvere, Takudzwa Chieza, Matthew McNab, Shayne Makombe, Takudzwa Musingwini

Replacements: Liam Larkan, Victor Mupunga, Bornwell Gwinji, Godwin Mangenje, Johan du Preez, Kyle Galloway, James Forrester, Ngoni Chibuwe

