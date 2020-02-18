Zimbabwe swimming team optimistic of success in Botswana

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIMBABWE 2020 Cana Zone IV Swimming team captain, Denilson Cyprianos is confident they will make an impression at the meet that kicks off in Botswana tomorrow.

Speaking during a kit presentation ceremony held in Bulawayo last night, Cyprianos said while there is always pressure at such competitions, he believes Team Zimbabwe is ready to go beyond the third place finish they attained last year.

Cyprianos will be taking part in 10 individual events. The team left Bulawayo this morning for Gaborone, where the regional competition will be held at the University of Botswana.

The swimmers were presented with kits before being addressed by various stakeholders that include Zimbabwe Swimming Board of Control chairperson, Tracy Doorman, team manager, Nokuthula Cyprianos and Christian Brothers College headmaster, Kizito Muhomba.

Doorman said having a strong men’s team could assist the country come up higher than the third position they attained last year.

“Last year the girls were on top of their category and with a strong boys’ team this year I think we will be able to attain a better position,” she said.

Zimbabwe squad –Travelling squad

Under-12

Girls: Tori Dawe, Peyton Wishart, Mikayla Makwabarara and Loyiso Mahobele.

Boys: Limbikani Kalipengule, Khaya Vimba, Sean Reilly and Kyle Heyns

Under-14

Girls: Timea Schultz, Mkhuseli Mahobele, Vhenekai Dhemba, Kiara Goodinson and Saira Ramajan.

Boys: Bjorn Mhlanga, Tichatonga Makaya, Tawanda Chisungo and Onesimus Ngwenya.

Under-16

Girls: Paige van der Westhuizen, Riana Rollo and Nyasha Chinyani.

Boys: Cory Werrett, Callum Morgan, Jasper Mpofu, Jake Oostindien and Nathan Ngwenya.

Under-18

Girls: Nomvula Mjimba, Siobhan Jones, Gemma Schonken and Courtney Brown.

Boys: Quintin Tayali, Joash McKonie, Brett Jones, Tait Mills and Denilson Cyprianos