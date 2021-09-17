Zimbabwe through to ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE are through to the final of the International Cricket Council Women’s Twenty20 World Cup Africa Qualifier after they floored Uganda by 14 runs at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval in Gaborone in the semifinals on Friday.

The Lady Chevrons will now meet the winner of the clash between Namibia and Tanzania in Sunday’s final. Namibia and Tanzania meet in the second semifinal on Friday afternoon.

Player of the Match, Precious Marange top scored with a career 25-ball 40 runs and put on 61 runs for the sixth wicket with Loreen Tshuma who contributed 22 not out as Zimbabwe recovered from 35/4 to post 108/6 in 20 overs.

Bowling has been Zimbabwe’s biggest strength so far in the tournament and the bowlers once again came to the party against Uganda to blow away the East Africans for 94 in 20 overs.

Pace bowler, Esther Mbofana picked up three wickets for 16 runs in her four overs, off spinner Tasmeen Granger had two wickets for 16 runs while there was one wicket apiece for Josephine Nkomo, Marange and Tshuma.

Zimbabwe are the defending champions after they won the tournament in 2019 courtesy of a win by 50 runs at Harare Sports Club. Sadly, for the Zimbabwean girls, they could not proceed to the 2019 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier after Namibia took their place at the global event when Zimbabwe were suspended by the ICC.

