Zimbabwe to co-host ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will co-host the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 alongside neighbours South Africa and Namibia, the ICC has announced.

The ICC confirmed the decision on Tuesday, after finalising the host countries for each of the next eight men’s global events between 2024 and 2031.

It will be the first time in 24 years that the 50-over extravaganza will be returning to Africa since Zimbabwe, South Africa and Kenya co-hosted the 2003 edition.

Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani reacted to the news with delight.

“This is fantastic news, coming after we worked hard and with determination as a group to get the World Cup back on our soil, and this is clearly a vote of confidence in what we as Zimbabwe Cricket are doing and in what we as Africa can do.

“We are humbled by the trust the ICC has placed in our bid and thrilled by the opportunity we have been given to put cricket on a new and sustainable path for generations to come,’’ Mukuhlani said.

The ICC said the hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt.

“We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events. To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I’d like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders,’’ ICC chairman Greg Barclay said.

