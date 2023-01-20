Zimbabwe tourism re-engages the European market at FITUR 2023 in Spain 

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE joins other leading tourism destinations at the 43rd edition of the Feria Internacional de Turismo/International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) in Madrid, Spain.

The prime global showcase which began on Wednesday 18 January and ending on Sunday22 January, is re-opening physically for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FITUR is one of the foremost international travel and tourism exhibitions taking place this month and is being attended by the world’s tourism professionals and the key trade for inbound and outbound tourism Spanish market.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said the five-day leading global travel showcase attracts more than 10 487 companies from 165 countries, 142 642 trade visitors and 110 848 members of the general public, according to official estimates.

This year’s event runs under the theme: ‘Sustainability, Innovation and Cutting-edge trends’, which is in line with the fair’s objective of contributing to the revitalisation and growth of tourism business.

Representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry together with the ZTA will be joined by tourism players from the private sector at the Fair as they re-engage tourism wholesalers and business tourism players in considering Zimbabwe as an ideal place for their Meetings as well as holiday destination.

ZTA Chief Executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said: “We are so excited to be back physically at this strategic travel & tourism Fair in a bid to re-engage with the European tourism Market. This year, we are promoting our two campaigns, Visit Zimbabwe and Meet In Zimbabwe which cover both our Leisure and Business Travellers.”

The devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic saw arrivals declining by more than 80 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

ZTA however, said they were happy to report that the year 2022 they witnessed some growth which calls for more efforts in marketing programmes.

“We need to work together with the industry players to engage and promote Zimbabwe in both our primary and secondary source markets.”

FITUR is hosted in Madrid, the home City of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), offering once a year business networking opportunities for Government Tourism Ministers and tourism key stakeholders from across the globe.

Zimbabwe will also participate at the 11th edition of the Tourism Investment and Business Forum for Africa (INVESTOUR), organised jointly by UNWTO, FITUR and Casa África, will take place on 23 January during FITUR.

Some of the operators participating at the fair include Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, The Africa Experiences, Surma Expediciones.