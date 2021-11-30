Zimbabwean athlete named United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s Athlete of the Year

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN female long distance athlete, Faith Nyathi has won United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s Athlete of the Year.

Nyathi has been outstanding in the just ended cross country season where she won a number of races. She recently won the half marathon at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 Half Marathon National Championships held in Richmond, Virginia. It was the second conquest for the 21-year-old Nyathi in a matter of days after she finished first in NJCAA National Championships held in Richmond, Virginia. She also garnered All-American honours as well as being named the Division 1, West Region Athlete of the Year.

Nyathi, who has been in USA since August is a beneficiary of the Costa Takawira Mangwende Foundation scholarship programme initiated in 2015 by former sportsperson, Costa Takawira who is working in partnership with another USA based ex-athlete, Philemon Hanneck to secure scholarships for Zimbabwean athletes to the US where they get access to better facilities and advanced coaching. Kevin Chiku and Bradley Makuvire are the other scholarship recipients, with the two also in the USA.

The three will now shift focus to track and field with the Zimbabwean athletes expected to take part in long distance races.

