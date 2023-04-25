Zimbabwean Duo Set to Feature in Cooking Reality Show Masterchef Australia

Two Australia-based Zimbabwean chefs Ralph Kahango and Rumbidzai “Rue” Mupedzi will feature in the latest season of the hugely popular cooking reality show MasterChef Australia which premieres on May 1.

The pair who are now both based in Western Australia were born in Zimbabwe before moving to Australia at a young age.

After excelling during auditions which included the initial rounds consisting of many hopeful contestants from across Australia the duo of Kahango (32) and Mpupedzi (29) were included on the list of 18 talented chefs.

The final contestants will take part in the 15th season of MasterChef Australia which has been dubbed Secrets & Surprises and they will be competing for the title of MasterChef Australia 2023, as well as the prize money of 250,000 Australian dollars.

Ralph Kahango

Growing up in Zimbabwe and South Africa, Ralph moved to Australia when he was 17 where he went on to get his Masters of Accounting. Coming from a family of eight, Ralph’s inspiration is his mum who he recalls working hard to utilise ingredients to their full potential.

Cooking from a young age alongside his siblings, Ralph credits his older sister and brother for his grasp on flavour, and his younger sister for not only supporting his passion for food but pushing him to apply for MasterChef.

While he loves Italian food, Ralph is also looking forward to sharing Zimbabwean cuisine, culture and traditions with the judges, as well as the rest of Australia. With food now his key focus, Ralph hopes to one day host a cooking show where he can share with an audience the true joys of cooking.

Rue Mupedzi

In 2014, Rue had her first fine-dining experience in Sydney which set her on a course that has led her to the MasterChef kitchen. Beginning her journey into food, Rue is constantly inspired by eating at restaurants and attempting to recreate her favourite dishes back at home. In 2021 she took a break with her career to launch her own macaroon business, after finessing her recipe for 10 months.

Rue and her family moved from Zimbabwe to Australia when she was 15 and is inspired by the grit and determination her parents showed in moving their whole lives across the world for the sake of their children. Clearly a skilled dessert chef, Rue’s equally comfortable cooking savoury, and looks forward to expanding and refining her skills in both.- allafrica/10play