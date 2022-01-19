Zimbabwean female rugby referee Pazani to officiate in men’s Under-20 Six Nations

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN female rugby referee, Precious Pazani has been appointed to the men’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship as part of their preparation for Rugby World Cup 2021, playing in 2022.

The men’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship runs from 4 February up to 20 March.

On Tuesday, World Rugby announced that as part of efforts to ensuring that its match officials receive the highest level of preparation ahead of all major tournaments, the group of female officials selected to the Under-20 Six Nations will be brought together to cultivate a team environment in the lead up to Rugby World Cup 2021, which takes place in New Zealand from 8 October-12 November, 2022.

Pazani will team up with South African, Aimee Barrett-Theron as assistant referees with another South African, Adriaan Jacobs the referee when France square off with England at Stade Aime Gira in Perpignan in the final round of fixtures.

World Rugby Referee talent development manager, Alhambra Nievas, added: “Teamwork is just as important for match officials as it is for the players which is exactly why we have taken this opportunity to enhance our preparations for Rugby World Cup 2021. This tournament will be a fantastic chance for these officials to continue to foster important relationships both on and off the field of play to ensure that they are in the best shape possible for the pinnacle women’s event in New Zealand later this year.”

In announcing Pazani’s appointment, Rugby Africa described the Zimbabwean as a hard-working referee with a bright future.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union also congratulated Pazani on her appointment. [email protected]_29