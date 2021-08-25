Zimbabwean rugby referee Pazani takes charge of Kenya, Colombia women’s Rugby World Cup qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN female rugby referee, Precious Pazani is taking charge of the women’s Rugby World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Colombia at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi today (Wednesday).

The fixture was originally set for 18 April 2020 before being postponed in support of the Kenyan Government’s precautionary measures to protect public health against the Covid-19 pandemic which ravaged local and international sport.

While Pazani will be calling the shots in the middle, another Zimbabwean, Talent Gandiwa will be the assistant together with Saudah Adiru from Uganda. Mundiwa Mundawarara, a retired Zimbabwean referee is at the same match in his capacity as Rugby Africa’s referees manager.

Last month, Pazani handled matches at the Rugby Africa pool A matches in Ivory Coast while Gandiwa’s appointment was for the pool C played in Uganda.

The 2021 Rugby World Cup is scheduled to be the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup for women, to be held in New Zealand in the cities of Auckland and Whangārei. It was originally to be held in 2021, but was officially postponed by a year in March 2021 due to Covid-19 and will now take place from 8 October to 12 November 2022.

