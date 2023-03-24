Zimbabwean swimmers post good times at SA Junior Championships

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN swimmers at the ongoing South Africa National Junior (SANJ) Championships in Durban have continued their good performance which saw some of the swimmers setting new personal best times.

Yesterday, on day three of the event, five swimmers managed to set new times which is a big boost for their careers going forward. However, medals have been hard to come by for the Zimbabwean team.

In the 100-metre freestyle, Alexis Johnsen set a new time of 1.03.51 from 1.04.60 in eighth spot while in fifth, Tori Dawe finished the race in 1.00.42 from a previous best of 1.00.66 in fifth position. Another swimmer who made a new best time in the event is Martell Charlotte who finished in 1.01.09 from 1.01.42 for seventh place.

Sibusiso Fayayo made a new preliminary best time of 1.23.73 from 1.26.66 in the 100-meter backstroke whereas teammate Khaya Vimba recorded a new time of 1.12.33 from 1.11.40 for position nine. Fayayo also made a new best time in the 50-metre butterfly of 31.25 from 31.44 in eighth place.

The Zimbabwean team at the championship is made up of 22-members and the team, for both male and females, is dominated by swimmers from Harare and Bulawayo. Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association (BASA) chairperson, Phawulani Ngwenya is the coach while the team manager is Stacy Bhana.

Action continues on day four today.

