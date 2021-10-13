Zimsec November 2021 examinations timetable out

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has released this year’s November session Ordinary examinations timetable.

According to the timetable, the examinations will spill into next year, starting on 22 November 2021 and ending on 31 January 2022.

This year government cancelled the June examinations owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, which has seen the school calendar being split into two terms instead of the usual three terms.

Pupils will start by the practical subjects of Wood Technology and Design, Metal Technology and Design and Textile Technology and Design which will be set during the morning session of Monday, 22 November.

The next paper will be the Mathematics paper one which will be written on the morning session of Wednesday 1 December while the last paper to be written on 31 January 2022 will be Economic History paper two.