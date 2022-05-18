ZimTrade gets international recognition

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

NATIONAL trade promotion body, ZimTrade has been awarded the Best Initiative for Inclusive and Sustainable Trade at the prestigious World Trade Promotion Organisation (WTPO) 2022 Awards in Ghana.

According to the International Trade Centre (ITC) the awards recognised bold, innovative trade promotion organisations at a time of uncertainty.

ZimTrade was among three winners of the WTPO 2022 Awards ceremony which were held yesterday (Tuesday).

Other winners were Jamaica Promotions Organisation for Best use of a Partnership and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation the Best use of Information Technology.

ZimTrade won the awards based on the Eagles’ Nest Youth Export Incubation Programme.

Launched in 2020, according to ZimTrade: “The objective of the programme is to nurture youth-led SME’s into export-ready companies. This will be achieved through various interventions that are aimed at improving the competitiveness of youth-owned enterprises and developing linkages to local and international markets.”

ZimTrade chief executive officer (CEO) Mr Allan Majuru said it was important to include young people in all activities aimed at increasing Zimbabwe’s share of the export market.

“Youth represent the future of a society and its economy therefore it is important that we include the youth when we talk of increasing Zimbabwean exports.

“The youth incubation programme will ensure that young people are capacitated and able to create sustainable export enterprises that guarantee the future trade success for Zimbabwe,” said Mr Majuru.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade congratulated ZimTrade for scooping the award, a major endorsement in efforts to develop and facilitate Zimbabwe’s exports.

Other nominees who were competing for the same award were trade promotion bodies from Sri Lanka, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, and Zambia.

This is the second time ZimTrade was nominated for the WTPO award.

Last year, the trade body was nominated under the “Best use of a partnership” category, which recognised the successful use of integrated partnerships and networks to advance export development and impact.

The awards identify and recognise efforts by trade promotion organisations that have successfully contributed to strengthening the competitiveness of exporting enterprises or have made a significant and positive change towards reaching this objective.