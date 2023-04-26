ZITF 2023: New player seeks to shake up private security sector

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ALLIED Security, one of the first-time exhibitors at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), has set its sights on breaking new ground in the provision of private security services in Zimbabwe, offering all-inclusive packages that range from the protection of mines to cyber systems for major corporations that are meant to foil the most sophisticated of lawbreakers.

Founded last year, Allied Security has already become one of the key players in the sector, providing security services in fledgling mines and some of the most high-profile events in Zimbabwe.

In an interview at their stand at the ZITF, Allied Security’s Acting Operations Manager Mr Godknows Chinenguwi said that despite being a relatively new entrant in the field, Allied Security had decided to exhibit at the ZITF as its operations were growing exponentially.

“We started operating last year in October and we are mainly covering mines. We cover gold mines; lithium mines and we are covering a substantive part of the Bulawayo Central Business District. We have about 16 premises in the CBD that we are covering and we continue to stretch our wings to as far as Mutoko. We are covering Good Days Mine in Mutoko, Feather Mine in Filabusi, Magara Mine in Gwanda and Carry Mine in Burnside,” he said.

Mr Chinenguwi said Allied Security had found favour amongst those seeking private security services by providing a service that was a step ahead of even the craftiest criminals.

“In terms of technology, we can say that we have developed a system that is suitable in terms of the current environment, in terms of how burglars and thieves are now operating. You will find that these days, these guys are now using advanced technology in terms of hacking, disengaging safes and even in their armed robbery operations. So as Allied Security, we are bringing forth an advanced technology system that enables us to combat all that in one system.

“This is why we have set-up a control room at our head office that always us to regulate our emergence response systems. As Allied Security we want to pioneer new ways in the security provision business which is why we have insured all our clients in case our alarm systems or security do not perform up to their usual standards. Our clients are insured against any loss they might accrue while their property is under our protection,” he said.

With the security company having set up an all-purpose control room at its Thorngrove base, Mr Chinenguwi said that Allied Security now aimed to increase its staff compliment to 1000 by the end of the year.

“We are aiming that by the end of 2023, we must have created 1000 jobs and feeding 1000 families. In terms of security provision, we want to be one of the best two security services providers by the end of this year. That is our ambition and that is why we are coming from a different angle from what was seen from players in the sector in the past. This is reflected in our personnel, most of whom are ex-military personnel, including their instructors.

“In terms of technology, we have some of the most tech savvy guys, with some trained in Russia and others in China and Singapore. All these guys that are ex-military but we have mixed it up with guys who worked in private security before because defence and private security are a bit different,” he said.