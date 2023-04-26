ZITF promotes commercial diplomacy

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE increase in the number of international exhibitors at the on-going Zimbabwe International Trade Fair has not only shown the positive impacts of the Second Republic’s re-engagment drive, but is an opportunity for the nation to promote commercial diplomacy, Zimtrade has said.

The 63rd edition of the ZITF has attracted more international exhibitors with Belarus and the European Union amongst some of the first international exhibitors.

Speaking to Sunday News on the sidelines of the fair, Zimtrade CEO Mr Allan Majuru said the fair has presented the nation with the opportunity to generate business and promote transactional diplomacy

“The president has been very clear with regards to economic or commercial diplomacy. For us now, the issue is about generating business which is now transactional diplomacy, were we are generating business due to our engagements and re-engagements initiatives,” said Mr Majuru.

He said the fair was testimony that the re-engagment drive was bearing fruit with the commercial diplomacy set to promote investment.

“The fair spells out a good idea for us that we are now generating more business for ourselves and our counterparts and through trade we can then move towards investment.

“We are now bearing the fruits of the cordial relations with our counterparts,” said Mr Majuru.

He said most of the international exhibitors were very key strategic source markets which the nation should take the opportunity to create diplomatic business with.

“Belarus is a key partner that is coming up and we need to do business with them. They have supported us in terms of bringing us machinery but when we went there we saw massive opportunity for our hoticulture products and we have even sent samples so that we begin trade.

“Angola is also a very good market in terms of prices so we can send most of our stuff there. Fast moving consumer goods are to be exported there,” said Mr Majuru.

He said Zambia is also one of the exhibitors who are our biggest importers of manufactured goods.

“When we look at our statisctics, Zambia is one of our key trade markets. It is also has a distance advantage compared to other countries. Most of their stuff comes from South Africa so we can also use our proximity as an advantage

“Last year, President Mnangangwa visited Kenya and from that a lot of business was generated. Last week we had buyers that came through from Kenya who said were keen in doing business with us and they are exhibiting as well,” said Mr Majuru.

He said the European Union is also one of our biggest market in horticulture products which presents the nation with massive opportunities.

