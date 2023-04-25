ZITF slashes entry fees for public days

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) entry prices have been reduced for public days, Friday and Saturday.

The prices which are now US$5 for adults and US$3 for children had been pegged at US$10 and US$5 for adults and children respectively when they were announced two weeks ago.

Posting on Twitter, ZITF Company Board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo said the prices were now reduced.

“In case you missed it. ZITF entry fees have been reduced for Friday and Saturday. USD5.00 (adults), USD3 (children). See you there.”

The ZITF is held annually at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre and this year the 63rd edition of the trade showcase which began today and ends on Saturday is running under the theme “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

The ZITF is one of the largest intra-regional trade fairs South of the Sahara, an annual exhibition which offers exposure to both trade and public visitors, the multi-sectoral, multi-national expo provides a convenient trade hub for the region.

King Mswati III of the Royal Kingdom of Eswatini will officially open the expo on Friday.

Latest statistics show that a total of 25 direct exhibitors from 21 foreign nations have registered their participation for this year’s five-day premier trade showcase, compared to 16 direct exhibitors from 13 countries who took part last year.

Among the participating countries, this year are; Angola, Belarus, Botswana, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Zambia.

The trade fair which kicked off on a high note today, saw Government Ministers and Officials touring some of the exhibition stands.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, his Deputy Raj Modi and the Permanent Secretary Dr Mavis Sibanda toured Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) stands that were exhibiting under the ZimTrade banner among other exhibition stands.

Among other key events, the ZITF Innovators Forum took place with innovators from a multiplicity of industries creating sustainable ICT solutions for local and international business in partnership with Old Mutual Zimbabwe.

The ZITF International Business Conference tomorrow (Wednesday) is expected to be attended by over 600 delegates and will be officially opened by the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

The Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care’s will also deliver a keynote address at the Connect Africa Symposium will be on Thursday, while the ZITF Diplomats Forum which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will host will be on Friday.

The ZITF 2023 Charity Golf Challenge at the Bulawayo Golf Club is slotted for Thursday, as well as the ZNCC Business Luncheon on Friday.

The Government has said the nation should look forward to a resoundingly successful 2023 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.