ZTA gets new CEO

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has appointed Ms Winnie Muchanyuka as the substantive chief executive for the tourism body.

Ms Muchanyuka replaces Dr Karikoga Kaseke who resigned last year due to ill health.

Mr Givemore Chidzidzi has been acting in that capacity since Dr Kaseke’s resignation.

Announcing the appointment, ZTA board chairman Mr Raynold Mawerera commended Mr Chidzidzi for holding forth in the past months, noting that under his leadership and guidance he steered ZTA on a positive trajectory.

Among some of Mr Chidzidzi’s notable achievements were the successful launch of the ZimBho domestic tourism campaign and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister Hon Mangaliso Ndhlovu hailed the appointment of Muchanyuka as a step in the right direction.

“The appointment of Winnie Muchanyuka to the ZTA as CEO is apt in that she is not a stranger to the tourism industry. The industry awaited such an appointment with comfort. There are high hopes for tourism amid clear signs of recovery in the sector. Statistically, the first quarter of 2022 has been quite promising and there is a need to maintain that trajectory.

“Tourism inflows increased by 10o percent to register US$214 million this quarter. As we are opening up the sector, the tourism industry should grow bigger and bigger. ZTA is the critical bridge between the private sector and policymaking,” said the Minister.

Hon Ndhlovu said despite the fact that tourism struggled under Covid-19, there is hope for it to grow bigger.

“The US$5 billion tourism sector target is achievable if we work together collectively. We seek to review the targets only upwards. Tourism is the face of the country, the key voice of our country. “The ZTA and the tourism sector should forge close ties with the media. Next week on Wednesday I will announce the new members of the ZTA Board. To the ZTA CEO and entire management, I urge your dedication towards growing the industry and to embrace success as we march towards the 2025 target of a US$5 billion tourism economy,” Hon Ndlovu said.

Ms Muchanyuka accepted the appointment with joy adding that she was happy to ride on the success of her predecessors.

“The ZTA Team has done and continues to do tremendous work towards growing the tourism industry. I pledge my support to the mandate given to me by the Principal, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu, the tourism minister and the US$5 billion tourism target he alluded to is not changing.

“In fact, we can surpass it. Zimbabwe needs to achieve a middle-income economy by 2030 and tourism plays a key role in achieving that goal. I also looking forward to a close partnership with the media in telling the good story of this country. I am excited to be starting on this journey,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

The new CEO was on the board of the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe and the Chinhoyi University School of Tourism.

She has vast experience in the aviation industry with a stint as an air hostess for Air Zimbabwe and Swiss Air. She also worked as an executive for South African Airways.