Cde Dlomo dies

FORMER Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial executive member and civic leader Cde Silas Dlomo has died.

He was 64.

Cde Dlomo died at Mpilo Central Hospital on Thursday after a short illness. The Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial secretary for information and publicity, Cde Rebecca Manjere, said the province was deeply saddened by the death of Cde Dlomo.

“Cde Dlomo died at Mpilo on Thursday and as a province we are deeply saddened by this and we send our condolences to the Dlomo family during their time of mourning,” she said.

Cde Dlomo was born on 22 April 1952 in Kezi District. He started his political career in 1974 when he joined Zapu as a youth under Mhali branch in New Magwegwe and was subsequently elected its organising secretary. Between 1976 and 1978 he was actively involved in recruiting youths to join the armed struggle.

In 1978 he moved to Geneva Branch in Luveve 5 and became the youth organising secretary in the newly formed branch in that suburb. In 1979 Cde Dlomo moved to Pumula East and formed Sibantubanye branch and was elected its chairman.

After Independence, Cde Dlomo continued with his political activities in PF-Zapu and after the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987 he held several positions in the united Zanu-PF in Bulawayo including being provincial commissar. At one point he became acting provincial chairman after the suspension of Mr Jabulani Sibanda.

Cde Dlomo was also once assigned by Zanu-PF to Jomic as a political liaison officer for Bulawayo Province between 2011 and 2013. He was also a long standing member of the Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura).

For his education, Cde Dlomo did his primary schooling from 1959 at Lukhanyiso Primary School in Mpopoma up to Standard One after which he moved to Msiteli where he did Standard Two to Standard Four. He then moved to Sopo SDA School in Nkayi where he completed Standard Six. In 1969, Cde Dlomo did his Form One and Two at St Bernard’s High School in Bulawayo. He completed his Ordinary Level through correspondence. He then attained a Diploma in Marketing Management with Damelin College of South Africa through correspondence as well.

Cde Dlomo worked for a number of companies in Bulawayo as a salesman, credit controller and sales manager.

He is survived by his wife Doreen, four children and 12 grandchildren. Cde Majere said mourners are gathered at his residence at Number 8107 Pumula East in Bulawayo.