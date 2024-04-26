Hillside Teachers College students develop environmentally friendly farming solutions

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

BIOLOGY students from Hillside Teachers College have made an innovation in the field of organic farming with the development of two new products that promise to improve agricultural practices.

The first product, an organic pesticide, is made from leaves of tomatoes, potatoes, and eggplants that contain alkaloids lethal to a variety of common pests.

“Those alkaloids work by disturbing the digestive system of the pests and affecting their neurotransmitters, ultimately killing them,” stated one of the students, Ms Edna Chawasema. “The alkaloids also work by disturbing the digestive system of the pests,” she added.

According to Ms Chawasema, this method is natural without the use of harmful chemicals to ensure that the pesticide is environmentally friendly and safe for both farmers and consumers.

“These are very safe to use, they are environmentally friendly and plant-based. They do not affect the farmer who’s using them and does not require a long waiting period for the vegetables to be picked.”

The product requires minimal waiting time before vegetables can be harvested, as it leaves no chemical residues.

“After spraying, you just need to give them at least three days so that the pests get killed, they are very safe for the user and the environment at large.”

The students have also introduced a liquid organic fertilizer made from chicken droppings. By converting the solid waste into a liquid form, the nutrients are preserved which extends the shelf life to between 6 to 12 months.

“The innovative fertigation method allows the fertilizer to be injected through the drip irrigation system to deliver necessary nutrients directly to the plants without harming them. This foliar type of fertilizer does not require any waiting period and offers a cleaner and more affordable alternative to traditional fertilizers,” mentioned Mr Munyaradzi Zingwe, one of the students.

When asked about the potential impact of these products, Mr Zingwe said “We are offering a cheaper and cleaner alternative to the environment, and we believe this will make a significant difference in sustainable farming practices.”

The team plans to mass-produce these products, with a projected price of roughly $4.95 for a 5-liter quantity, which can be diluted further for application.

“This innovation is new and after all protocols have been done, we’re going to mass produce. Maybe sell it for roughly $4.95 for a 5 litre, then you have to dilute it one to four parts. The production is just cheap, hence we are offering a cheaper alternative, and a cleaner alternative fertilizer to the environment.