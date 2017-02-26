Wires pop out of girl’s body

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

THE life of a 13-year-old girl from Taka Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe has turned into a nightmare after metal wires started growing from all over her body.

It is understood that Evelyn Manyan’anya’s first symptoms started manifesting sometime last year when she was accidentally prickled by a needle which sunk into her body and was never retrieved.

Chief Chireya confirmed the incident saying the wires grow from all parts of the girl’s body and each time they fall or are trimmed they pop up on a different part.

“On Thursday, I was visited by Mr Paka Manyan’anya from Taka Village in my area seeking help saying there were metal wires developing and popping out of his child’s body. They brought the girl and I saw the metal wires popping out and falling from the girl’s body. Each time they trimmed or pulled out the wires they will then pop on a different place. The parents said the kid started complaining of severe pain which felt like a needle prickle sometime last year and would have needles falling out of her body leaving deep wounds,” he said.

Chief Chireya said the girl, who is now in Grade Seven, now has scars all over her body as a result of the falling metal wires.

He said the parents had sought medical treatment for the bizarre condition but to no avail. Chief Chireya said the girl’s parents were now suspecting foul play and visited him seeking permission to hire a traditional healer to treat the girl and also identify the culprit.

“I have never seen anything like that or heard any medical condition of that nature. The parents suspect it could be an act of witchcraft therefore they asked if we could bring a traditional healer to assist them and save the girl from the misery. I have agreed and we have already engaged a traditional healer whom we expect to visit the parents soon before the situation gets out of hand,” he said.

However, a medical doctor, Dr Velda Mushangwe said it was medically impossible for human beings to develop metal wires from their bodies.

“I have never heard of or came across such a medical condition. Medically and scientifically it’s not possible for a person to develop metal wires in their body. It’s scientifically inexplicable. That is a very unusual condition,” she said.

Meanwhile, online research shows that a 40-year-old kindergarten teacher Ms Noorsyaidah from Sangatta, East Kutai in India developed a similar condition in 1991. The metal wires grew out of her chest and her belly. There was no explanation then (or even now).

During the first week, she claimed, the wires kept falling off from her body and were gone. A month later, the wires grew back again and from that time onward the wires did not fall. They kept growing! One of her sisters said that she tried to help by trimming the wires. Every time she trimmed the wires, they will then retreat as if were hiding and then also pop up on her other body part.

