1085 graduate at Lupane State University

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A TOTAL of 1085 students have graduated at the Lupane State University (LSU) where President Mnangagwa presided over the proceedings

Only a fraction of the 1085 graduands who were receiving accolades for excelling in their studies attended the ceremony.

Other graduands attended the ceremony online.

From the total number of graduates, 58 percent were females while 449 graduated with postgraduate degrees while 474 with undergraduate degrees and 152 with diplomas.

The President also laid a foundation stone for a new student hostels, before officially a finished hostel and dining hall for the students.

More details to follow…