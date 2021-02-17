14 arrested in Bulawayo for holding Vuzu party during lockdown

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

VUZU parties, which are usually characterized by sex orgies and drinking sprees, have resurfaced in Bulawayo after 14 people including teenagers from Pumula North were arrested for holding the wild party during lockdown.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred on13 February 13 on the ZRP twitter handle.

The police said the law enforcers received a tip off from the suspects’ neighbours that there was a Vuzu party at a certain house in Pumula North.

At least 14 people were arrested on allegation of unlawful gathering during a lockdown.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of 14 suspects for unlawful gathering during a National Lockdown which occurred on February 13, 2021 in Pumula North, Bulawayo after the police received information that there was a Vuzu party at a certain homestead in the suburb. Investigations are underway,” said the police.

Vuzu parties can be described as wild parties which are attended by mostly teenagers where they engage in alcohol, drug and substance abuse and end up voluntarily or involuntarily engaging in sexual activities with various partners. The most common type is the plain Vuzu where they just invite about twenty to fifty young people. They drink alcohol, abuse drugs and engage in sexual activities.