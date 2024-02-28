182 projects set for the first 100-day cycle

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT is set to embark on 182 projects in the first 100-day cycle of the year which seek to contribute to the aspirations of Vision 2030 focusing primarily, in particular the improvements of the livelihoods of citizens in all communities.

The first 100-day cycle runs from 5 February 2024 to 15 May 2024 and will see the implementation of these projects covering 14 thematic areas of the National Development Strategy.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said cabinet considered and approved the compendium for the First 100-Day Cycle Projects for 2024 which will involve all ministries except Defence; Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs; and Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

“The nation is informed that the projects were selected according to their potential contribution to the aspirations of Vision 2030 focusing primarily, in particular the improvements of the livelihoods of citizens in all communities. The projects are distributed according to the fourteen (14) Thematic Areas of the National Development Strategy which is now in its second segment which ends in 2025,” he said

Due to the critical role played by infrastructure in accelerating socio-economic development and growth, Dr Muswere said the highest number of projects comes under the Infrastructure and Utilities Pillar of the National Development Strategy 1, with forty – one (41) projects.

“The projects include, in areas such as construction and rehabilitation of roads, classrooms and clinics as the Second Republic delivers equitable and quality services that transform livelihoods across the country.

“Some of the projects are replicated in more than one province. The nation is further advised that in order to strengthen internal monitoring by the respective Ministries, a regular tracking schedule will be used while progress as at Day 50 will be publicized as per practice,” he said.

He said site visits to selected projects will be conducted to validate progress across the country.

