19 000 arrested in harmonized police operations

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

More than 19 000 people have been arrested as police intensify operations to curb violence in mining, illegal forex dealing and cross border crimes since the beginning of the year.

Police have intensified operations ‘no to unregistered motor vehicles’, ‘no to touts’, ‘no to unscrupulous fuel dealers’, ‘no to illegal forex dealers’, ‘no to dangerous weapons’, ‘no to machete gangs’ and ‘no to cross border crimes’ which saw 19 531 people being arrested by Sunday.

Police confirmed the development on their on their micro blogging and social networking service, Twitter account.

“The ZRP has intensified operations ‘no to unregistered motor vehicles’, ‘no to touts’, ‘no to unscrupulous fuel dealers’, ‘no to illegal forex dealers’, ‘no to dangerous weapons’, ‘no to machete gangs’ and ‘no to cross border crimes’ among other Police Operations.

On March 07, 2021, a combined total of 451 arrests were made on the above stated operations, bringing the cumulative total arrest to 19 531 since January 01, 2021. Meanwhile, police urges member of the public to shun crime and report all criminal activities at any police station,” said police.