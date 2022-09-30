2022 general amnesty approved

Sumba Jemwa, Sunday News Reporter

THOUSANDS of convicted inmates serving in the country’s prisons are expected to be released after Cabinet approved the 2022 General Amnesty.

Cabinet considered and approved the proposal put forward by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi for the General Amnesty.

Last year, Zimbabwe released about 3 000 prisoners under a Presidential Amnesty which was also aimed at easing congestion to reduce the threat of Covid-19 in the country’s jails.

“The nation is being informed that Section 112 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that the President after consultation with Cabinet may exercise the power of mercy to grant pardon to any person convicted of an offence against the law.

“The rationale behind the proposal is to decongest our prisons, whose population as at 29 August this year stood at 22 114, against an official holding capacity of 17 000 inmates. This means that 4 798 inmates do not have adequate floor space as required by the Constitution, and this compromises the health of inmates, among other challenges,” said the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa in her post-Cabinet media briefing.

Minister Mutsvangwa, however, revealed that the Amnesty will exclude inmates that were previously released on amnesty; those serving a sentence imposed by Court Martial; those with a record of escaping from lawful custody; and those convicted of committing specified offences.

Specified offences include murder; treason; rape or any sexual offences; carjacking; robbery; public violence; human trafficking; unlawful possession of firearms; contravention of the ZESA Act, the PTC Act and MOPA; and any conspiracy, incitement or attempt to commit any of these offences.

Follow on Twitter: @RealSimbaJemwa